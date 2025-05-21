Good For Nothing’ teaser from ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ promises riveting physical training sequences
The teaser of the first song ‘Good For Nothing’ from Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par was officially unveiled on Wednesday.
Mumbai: The teaser of the first song ‘Good For Nothing’ from Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par was officially unveiled on Wednesday. Promising a delightful and humorous ride, the teaser showcases Aamir’s character, Coach Gulshan, training his basketball team in a lively and engaging style.
Table of Contents
Teaser Hints at High-Energy Training Sequences
The teaser offers a sneak peek into the energy and madness that Coach Gulshan brings to his basketball team. Packed with humor and warmth, the video sets the stage for an exciting musical journey. The full song is scheduled for release on Thursday, and fans are eager for more.
Musical Powerhouse: Vocals and Composition
The song ‘Good For Nothing’ features:
- Vocals by Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya
- Guitar by Neil Mukherjee
- Bass by Sheldon D’Silva
The music is composed by the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
A Spiritual Sequel to Taare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par is described as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, which marked Aamir Khan’s directorial debut. While the original focused on a dyslexic child’s journey, this film appears to take on a fresh angle while maintaining emotional depth and strong storytelling.
Star-Studded Cast and Crew
The film features an impressive ensemble including:
- Genelia Deshmukh
- Aroush Datta
- Gopi Krishna Varma
- Samvit Desai
- Vedant Sharma
- Ayush Bhansali
- Ashish Pendse
- Rishi Shahani
- Rishabh Jain
- Naman Mishra
- Simran Mangeshkar
Directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, with production led by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka.
Release Date and Distribution Details
Sitaare Zameen Par is all set for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the film will be made available under a ‘Pay per View’ model on YouTube, allowing viewers to enjoy the film at their convenience.