Good For Nothing’ teaser from ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ promises riveting physical training sequences

Mumbai: The teaser of the first song ‘Good For Nothing’ from Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par was officially unveiled on Wednesday. Promising a delightful and humorous ride, the teaser showcases Aamir’s character, Coach Gulshan, training his basketball team in a lively and engaging style.

Teaser Hints at High-Energy Training Sequences

The teaser offers a sneak peek into the energy and madness that Coach Gulshan brings to his basketball team. Packed with humor and warmth, the video sets the stage for an exciting musical journey. The full song is scheduled for release on Thursday, and fans are eager for more.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Arrest Illegal Financier in Falaknuma: Cash and Evidence Seized

Musical Powerhouse: Vocals and Composition

The song ‘Good For Nothing’ features:

Vocals by Shankar Mahadevan and Amitabh Bhattacharya

and Guitar by Neil Mukherjee

Bass by Sheldon D’Silva

The music is composed by the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

A Spiritual Sequel to Taare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par is described as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, which marked Aamir Khan’s directorial debut. While the original focused on a dyslexic child’s journey, this film appears to take on a fresh angle while maintaining emotional depth and strong storytelling.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

The film features an impressive ensemble including:

Genelia Deshmukh

Aroush Datta

Gopi Krishna Varma

Samvit Desai

Vedant Sharma

Ayush Bhansali

Ashish Pendse

Rishi Shahani

Rishabh Jain

Naman Mishra

Simran Mangeshkar

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, known for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, with production led by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka.

Sitaare Zameen Par is all set for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the film will be made available under a ‘Pay per View’ model on YouTube, allowing viewers to enjoy the film at their convenience.