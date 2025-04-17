Good Friday Bank Holiday April 18: Are Banks Open or Closed in Your State?

Bank customers across India should take note that branches in most states will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of the Good Friday bank holiday. This significant Christian commemoration means most standard banking operations requiring branch access will be unavailable for the day in affected regions.

Why Is Good Friday Bank Holiday April 18 Observed?

Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, falls on April 18, 2025. It is a solemn day for Christians and a gazetted holiday under India’s Negotiable Instruments Act, allowing employees to observe religious practices.

States Where Banks Are Closed on Good Friday Bank Holiday April 18

Banks will shut down in all states except:

Tripura

Assam

Rajasthan

Jammu

Himachal Pradesh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir)

Major states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and West Bengal will observe the Good Friday bank holiday April 18.

Services Affected by the Good Friday Bank Holiday April 18

In-branch operations will pause in affected states:

❌ Cash deposits/withdrawals

❌ Cheque clearances

❌ Account updates or openings

❌ Locker access

❌ Manual loan approvals

Available services:

✅ Mobile/internet banking

✅ ATM transactions

✅ Automatic EMI payments (ensure sufficient balance)

✅ UPI/digital wallets

April 1 : Nationwide closure for annual account finalization.

: Nationwide closure for annual account finalization. April 14 : Mahavir Jayanti, Bohag Bihu, and Ambedkar Jayanti.

: Mahavir Jayanti, Bohag Bihu, and Ambedkar Jayanti. April 18 : Good Friday bank holiday (most states).

: Good Friday bank holiday (most states). April 29: Akshaya Tritiya (select states).

How to Prepare for the Good Friday Bank Holiday April 18

Complete urgent transactions by April 17. Use digital banking for payments. Check EMI due dates to avoid penalties.

Banks Closed for *Good Friday Bank Holiday April 18

With the Good Friday bank holiday April 18 impacting most states, plan transactions in advance. Physical branches will reopen on April 21, 2025 (Monday). Stay informed about regional holidays to avoid financial disruptions.

Note: RBI has confirmed the holiday schedule. For state-specific queries, contact your bank’s customer care.

Reported by Munsif News. Follow us for real-time updates on banking and finance.