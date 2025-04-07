Good News for Andhra Pradesh: Centre Releases ₹4,200 Crore for Amaravati

In a significant development for Andhra Pradesh, the Central Government has released ₹4,200 crore for the Amaravati Capital Region Development, backed by financial support from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Focus on Amaravati Development Under the Coalition Government

Since the new coalition government took charge, there’s been a renewed focus on reviving Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has actively pushed for central assistance, holding discussions with Union Ministers in Delhi to secure the necessary funds for the capital city’s progress.

Centre Responds Positively to AP’s Demands

The Central Government has shown a positive stance towards Andhra Pradesh’s development needs. In addition to Amaravati, major financial assistance has also been extended to key infrastructure projects such as Polavaram Irrigation Project and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Boost for Infrastructure and Capital Projects

The latest fund release is expected to accelerate various development works in Amaravati, including roads, civic infrastructure, government buildings, and public amenities. According to government sources, MPs from Andhra Pradesh have reiterated the Centre’s commitment to Amaravati multiple times, stating that these funds are just the beginning of a larger investment plan.

Leadership Credited for Increased Financial Support

The release of these funds is being seen as a direct result of the joint efforts of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who have been persistently lobbying for state development in Delhi. Their coordination with the Central Government has reportedly played a vital role in securing increased funding.