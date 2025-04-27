Good News for Hyderabad Residents: Line Cleared for Thin Rice Distribution

The Telangana government had launched the free thin rice distribution scheme (Thin Rice Scheme) across the state starting from April 1. This initiative aims to provide free fine rice to the underprivileged sections of society. However, in Hyderabad, the scheme’s rollout faced a delay due to the implementation of the MLC election code.

Election Code Delays Distribution in Hyderabad

Due to the Model Code of Conduct being in force for the Local Bodies MLC elections, the free rice distribution could not be initiated in Hyderabad. With the conclusion of the election code on April 25, the Telangana government is now ready to launch the distribution process in the city.

Preparations Underway for Distribution

Officials have already begun transporting the thin rice to 653 ration shops across Hyderabad. The distribution work is progressing swiftly to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive their share promptly.

Distribution Details: 6 kg Per Person

Starting May 1, thin rice will be distributed through ration shops in Hyderabad. Under this scheme, each eligible family member will receive 6 kilograms of thin rice. The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring food security for the economically weaker sections.

New Ration Card Applications Surge

Following the Congress government’s assumption of power, applications for new ration cards were invited. Reports indicate that approximately 3.5 lakh people across Telangana have applied for new ration cards to benefit from the government schemes, including the thin rice distribution program.