Good News for Hyderabad Residents: RTC Buses to Now Reach Residential Colonies Too!

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar visited the Musheerabad RTC Depot to inspect the implementation of digital payment technology in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses. The minister reviewed the latest advancements in ticketing, digital transaction systems, and real-time data connectivity to the Head Office.

Advanced Digital Ticketing Rolled Out Across TSRTC Buses

During the inspection, TSRTC Managing Director Sajjanar and other senior officials demonstrated how digital payment solutions are being used to modernize passenger ticketing services. Minister Prabhakar highlighted that TSRTC is leveraging technology to improve passenger convenience and streamline revenue systems.

“We are committed to modernizing public transport for the people of Telangana. With the growing use of technology, passengers can now make ticket payments via digital methods inside buses,” the minister said.

6000 Buses Integrated with Digital Payment Across Telangana

Minister Prabhakar revealed that over 6,000 buses across Telangana have been equipped with digital payment systems. In Hyderabad alone, 16–20% of ticketing transactions have already shifted to digital payments over the past three months. The digital system is linked to TSRTC’s head office, enabling real-time monitoring of passenger count and revenue generation.

Real-Time Monitoring and Seamless Passenger Experience

The digital upgrades allow TSRTC’s central system to instantly track how many passengers are on board and how much income each bus is generating. This transparent and efficient data flow is aimed at optimizing operations and increasing accountability.

Telangana Leads with Eco-Friendly EV Transport Policies

Drawing a comparison to Delhi, the minister noted that Telangana has already adopted a comprehensive EV policy to reduce pollution. “We are allowing the sale and operation of EV, CNG, and LPG vehicles even inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR). No other state in India has such an inclusive policy,” said Prabhakar.

RTC Services to Expand into New Colonies Within ORR

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also made a significant announcement: TSRTC services will be extended to new colonies within Hyderabad, especially inside the ORR. He stated that new bus routes will be introduced to connect emerging residential areas, enhancing public transport accessibility for all citizens.