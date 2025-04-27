Good News for Ration Card Holders in Andhra Pradesh: Subsidized Pulses and Free Ragis Starting June 1

Andhra Pradesh: In a major relief to ration cardholders in the state, the YSR Congress Party government has announced a significant initiative aimed at improving public health.

The state government is set to provide nutritional pulses and cereals through the Public Distribution System (PDS) to economically backward families starting June 1. This decision is a step toward building a healthier Andhra Pradesh, as the government plans to distribute pulses, millet, and free ragis across all ration shops in the state.

Government to Provide Pulses, Ragi, and Sugar to Ration Card Holders

As part of this new initiative, the government will provide subsidized pulses and free ragi to eligible families. The distribution will include 47,037 tons of pulses worth ₹500 crores, 25,000 tons of ragi worth over ₹100 crores, and 43,860 tons of sugar. The procurement will be done through e-procurement methods, using the NEMAL portal, and tenders are being invited for the same. This move will not only help families get necessary nutritious food but also improve food security in the state.

Key Details on the Scheme

Pulses and Ragi Distribution : Starting from June 1, all ration cardholders in Andhra Pradesh will receive pulses and ragi as part of their monthly ration. Households that currently receive 20 kg of rice can opt to receive 2 kg of ragi instead, with the rice quota adjusted accordingly.

Procurement and Tendering : The government is set to procure the required quantities of pulses and ragi for the next three months. For the long-term, approximately 25,000 metric tons of ragi will be required annually, with the first shipment expected soon.

Ration Cardholders: Andhra Pradesh currently has over 1.46 crore ration cardholders, all of whom will benefit from this scheme. The distribution will ensure that families receive healthy and nutritious food at an affordable price.

E-KYC Deadline for Ration Cards Approaches

Along with the new food provisions, Andhra Pradesh is also implementing an important update for ration cardholders. The deadline for completing the e-KYC for ration cards is set to end on April 30. Ration cardholders must complete the e-KYC process within the next three days to continue receiving the subsidy benefits. Failure to complete the process may result in suspension of ration card services.

Additionally, from next month, the state plans to issue new ration cards with QR codes and a more streamlined ATM card format, making it easier for cardholders to access services and benefits.

This move by the Andhra Pradesh government is aimed at providing better nutrition and support to vulnerable families, ensuring that they have access to essential food items while simultaneously promoting a healthier lifestyle across the state.

