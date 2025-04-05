Good News for Students: No Entrance Test for Admissions in BC Gurukula Colleges

In a welcome move for students, the Mahatma Jyotibapule BC Gurukula Society has announced that admissions to Intermediate and Degree courses will now be done without entrance exams. This decision comes as a significant policy shift, benefiting thousands of students across Telangana.

No More Entrance Exams for Inter & Degree Admissions

Traditionally, the BC Gurukula institutions conducted an entrance test every academic year for admissions. However, starting this academic year, the society has scrapped the entrance exam system altogether.

Admissions Based on Merit and Previous Marks

From now on, admissions will be granted based on merit and academic performance:

Intermediate admissions will be offered based on 10th-grade marks and merit.

will be offered based on and merit. Degree admissions will be based on Intermediate marks and merit.

Authorities have begun preparations to streamline the Degree admission process accordingly.

Over 25,000 Seats Available Across BC Gurukula Institutions

The BC Gurukula Society oversees:

261 Intermediate colleges

33 Degree colleges

Together, these institutions offer a total of 25,000+ seats, providing a valuable opportunity for students from the BC category to pursue higher education without the pressure of entrance exams.

!