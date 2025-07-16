Good News for the Unemployed: Minister Kollu Makes Key Announcement on Job Melas

Machilipatnam: Andhra Pradesh Minister Kollu Ravindra has delivered a wave of good news for unemployed youth in the state. Speaking at a recent event, the Minister promised that Job Melas will be held every six months to provide employment opportunities and upskill the state’s workforce.

He further added that, if necessary, a permanent skill training center will be set up in Machilipatnam to train young people for emerging industries and job markets.

Focus on Growth Through MSMEs and Local Industries

Minister Ravindra urged participants of Job Melas to prioritize learning and experience over salary in the initial phase. He emphasized the importance of the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector, stating that it could become a strong pillar for employment generation.

He highlighted the potential of gold covering industries and fisheries-based enterprises to create local jobs and strengthen the regional economy. The Minister also criticized the previous administration, saying, “For the past five years, there were no job fairs held in Bandar (Machilipatnam) and no job opportunities provided to the youth.”

Machilipatnam Port and Industrial Growth on the Horizon

The Minister revealed that the construction of the Machilipatnam Port is nearing completion. Along with the port, port-based industries will be developed to boost the economic landscape of the region.

Plans are underway to establish a shipbuilding company and a steel plant with an investment of ₹10,000 crore, marking a major industrial leap for Machilipatnam.

Amaravati to Become a Tech Hub with Quantum Computing

Minister Kollu Ravindra also announced the setup of a quantum computing company in Amaravati, aimed at transforming the capital into a national-level tech hub. This initiative will attract innovation, startups, and investments to Andhra Pradesh.

Promoting Tourism and Mining in the Region

To tap into Machilipatnam’s tourism potential, the government recently organized a beach festival aimed at putting the town on the global tourism map. Furthermore, the Minister said that plans are underway to develop critical mining industries in the area, further diversifying employment and industrial opportunities.