Good News for Unemployed: 12,000 Police Jobs Coming Soon, Notification Expected!

Hyderabad: Unemployed youth in Telangana have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Job Calendar by the state government, a promise made by the Congress during the election campaigns. Many are particularly focused on police jobs, and in this context, a big update has arrived for those preparing for the police recruitment exams.

Telangana to Announce Massive Police Job Recruitment

The Telangana government, as part of its efforts to create job opportunities, is preparing to announce a major recruitment drive in the Telangana Police Department. According to high-ranking officials, around 12,000 police vacancies across various ranks, including Constables and Sub-Inspectors (SI), are expected to be filled.

Likely Increase in Vacancy Numbers Due to Retirements

There is a possibility that the number of vacant posts might increase further. This is because the Telangana government raised the retirement age for police personnel from 58 to 61 years in April 2021. As a result, several officers who were due for retirement in 2021 will now retire in March 2024. This extension has led to a significant number of retirements, further increasing the number of vacant positions in the police department.

Government Ready to Take Immediate Action for Recruitment

As soon as the Telangana Government gave the green light for filling these vacancies, officials have been preparing proposals to conduct the recruitment process. The recruitment notification for police jobs will soon be released, and the government has committed to taking swift action in filling these positions to provide job opportunities to the state’s youth.

What to Expect in the Upcoming Telangana Police Job Notification

The police recruitment notification will include all the necessary details regarding the vacancies, eligibility criteria, and application process. Unemployed youth are now looking forward to the official job calendar release, which is expected to be out soon.