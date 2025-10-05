Good News for WhatsApp Users: New “Dialer Hub” Feature Coming Soon!

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is preparing to launch a new feature called Dialer Hub. With over 3.5 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp keeps improving its user experience with new updates, and this one aims to simplify calling.

Currently, users must save a contact before making a WhatsApp call. However, with the soon-to-be-released Dialer Hub feature, that will change. Users will be able to dial numbers directly and make calls without having to save them or open a separate chat.

The new Call Hub interface gathers all calling options in one place. Both Android and iOS users will soon have access to this updated section. Users can schedule calls, create call links, add new contacts, or dial numbers directly using a built-in keypad.

WhatsApp’s new call scheduling feature will let users plan calls ahead of time and share details through chat. Additionally, verified business accounts will receive verification badges. This will help users easily identify real profiles and avoid fraud.

With this update, calling on WhatsApp will become faster, smarter, and safer, as it brings all calling tools together.