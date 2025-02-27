Good News from RTC: Forgot Your Bus Ticket Change? Don’t Worry, Pay via Phone!

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has launched a new set of initiatives that promises to significantly benefit passengers, addressing some of the common issues travelers face.

With these new facilities, passengers can now access ticket change refunds, retrieve forgotten luggage, and even find alternative routes in case they miss their bus.

New TSRTC Facility Offers Convenience for Passengers

Change-related problems have often been a hassle for bus travelers, especially when paying for tickets with large notes. It’s common for conductors to write the remaining change on the back of the ticket and ask passengers to collect it while getting off the bus. However, passengers often forget to collect the change, or in some cases, forget that their destination has arrived, resulting in frustration once they realize the mistake after disembarking.

TSRTC officials have now put measures in place to make it easier for passengers to retrieve forgotten change. If passengers forget to collect their ticket change or any other items like luggage, they can simply call the helpline number at 040-69440000 to resolve the issue. This initiative ensures passengers no longer need to worry about lost change or forgotten luggage.

TSRTC’s Commitment to Passenger Convenience

TSRTC officials confirmed that the new service is aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and providing seamless travel experiences. The new policy not only offers a solution for forgotten change but also covers situations where passengers might miss their buses. In case of a missed bus, passengers can check for alternative routes and get assistance in planning their journey.

In addition to these benefits, the facility also includes a hassle-free refund process for luggage, making travel smoother and more secure for everyone. The improvements aim to ensure that all passengers enjoy a stress-free and efficient experience while traveling with TSRTC.

Why the New TSRTC Facility Matters for Passengers

This initiative by TSRTC is a welcome relief for regular bus commuters who often encounter challenges with ticket change. With these measures in place, passengers can now travel with confidence, knowing they have a reliable support system to help them in case of any inconveniences.

The introduction of a dedicated helpline further strengthens the passenger-focused approach of TSRTC, allowing them to receive timely assistance and avoid unnecessary stress during their journeys.

For any issues related to forgotten change, luggage, or missing buses, passengers can immediately contact TSRTC Helpline: 040-69440000 for quick resolution. The corporation’s proactive efforts in improving services are a testament to their commitment to passenger satisfaction.

With these enhancements, TSRTC continues to lead by example in providing superior public transport services to the people of Telangana.