Google introduces AI Skill Academy in India

New Delhi: Tech giant Google on Monday said that it has launched the Google News Initiative (GNI) AI Skills Academy, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here.

According to the company, the new initiative is aimed at equipping Indian newsrooms with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive in an AI-powered future.

“Continuing our commitment to collaborate with news organisations across India and bring them Google’s best-in-class technology, we’re excited to announce the launch of the Google News Initiative AI Skills Academy in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Department of New Media,” the tech giant said in a statement.

This will be a 10-week, hybrid training series, which is designed to equip newsrooms and media educators with foundational AI understanding and practical skills.

Participants will learn to leverage Google’s AI tools like NotebookLM, Gemini, AI Studio and Pinpoint to streamline workflows, boost efficiency, and free up valuable time for deeper and more creative research and in-depth, diverse storytelling.

Launched by Google in an academic partnership with IIMC and with training support from How India Lives, this hybrid programme will empower participants to apply AI tools across a range of relevant use-cases.

The programme will offer weekly deep dives, practical exercises, dedicated mentoring, and problem-solving sessions. This programme has been curated to provide participants with support to leverage AI to perform newsroom tasks more efficiently.

“We’re also proud to support IIMC in training media educators and students across its campuses in six cities in India,” Google stated.

This collaboration is a major step towards empowering media professionals and media educators with essential AI skills.

“As AI transforms journalism, this initiative will help them stay ahead. We intend to promote responsible innovation and enhance creativity in storytelling. IIMC is happy to be part of this initiative that will also help train students across our six campuses”, said Nimish Rustagi, Registrar, Indian Institute of Mass Communication.