Google Rolls Out Free Gemini AI Pro Access Worth ₹19,500 for Indian Students—Apply Before this Date

Free Gemini AI Pro Access: In a significant step towards democratizing access to artificial intelligence tools, Google has announced a free one-year subscription to its premium AI Pro plan for eligible college students in India. Valued at ₹19,500 per year, this initiative aims to enhance AI awareness, research capabilities, and digital skills among the youth in one of Google’s fastest-growing markets.

Free Gemini AI Pro Access: Full Access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Gemini Live, and More

Under the AI Pro plan, students will receive full access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, Google’s most advanced AI model to date. Other features include Gemini Live for real-time voice interaction, Veo for video generation, and NotebookLM, a smart research assistant that can summarize documents and provide citations.

Students will also benefit from Deep Research, which integrates AI capabilities into Google Search, and enjoy 2TB of Google Cloud storage across Gmail, Drive, and Photos—greatly enhancing productivity and collaboration.

Who Is Eligible?

To claim the offer, students must:

Be 18 years or older

Be enrolled in a recognized Indian college or university

Verify eligibility through the SheerID platform

Use a personal Gmail account (not an institutional one)

(not an institutional one) Complete verification by the September 15, 2025 deadline

No Hidden Charges During Trial

Although a valid payment method is required to activate the subscription, Google assures students that they will be notified before any charges are applied after the 12-month free period. Users will have the option to cancel their subscription before renewal, avoiding any surprise billing.

Confidence Boost Among AI Users

According to a recent Google-Kantar study, 95% of Indian students using Gemini reported feeling more confident in their everyday tasks. The study also found that 75% of users want an AI collaborator to help them grow—underscoring the potential impact of the AI Pro initiative.

Preparing India for an AI-Powered Future

This offering is part of Google’s broader mission to build AI literacy and support grassroots digital empowerment across India. By equipping students with access to state-of-the-art AI tools, Google hopes to nurture the next generation of innovators, researchers, and developers.

Key Information at a Glance

Deadline to Apply: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Plan Duration: 12 months free

12 months free Plan Value: ₹19,500/year

₹19,500/year Verification Platform: SheerID

SheerID Required Account: Personal Gmail ID

Final Word

This is a rare opportunity for students across India to harness the power of advanced AI tools at zero cost. With limited time to enroll, eligible students are encouraged to verify their status early and make the most of this transformative initiative.