Goshamahal to Jubilee Hills: Big Boost for Hyderabad Sewer Infrastructure

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to modernize Hyderabad’s sewerage infrastructure, HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy conducted a detailed inspection of the Zone-3 Sewer Network Project, which spans several core city areas in the northern region of the Musi River.

₹297 Crore Zone-3 Sewer Project to Transform Old City Drainage

The Zone-3 Sewer Network Project, with an outlay of ₹297 crore, covers a 33.50 sq km area including parts of Goshamahal, Nampally, Karwan, and Jubilee Hills constituencies. The project involves laying 135 km of new sewer pipelines, aimed at upgrading the sewerage system in densely populated zones, particularly in Hyderabad’s Old City.

MD Ashok Reddy and Karwan MLA Review Key Construction Sites

MD Ashok Reddy was joined by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin as they visited important project locations such as Tolichowki, Seven Tombs Road, and the HMWSSB office at Shaikpet. The inspection focused on assessing project bottlenecks and ensuring the timely completion of works before the onset of monsoon.

Tunneling Work Under High-Traffic Zones to Be Prioritized

A key highlight of the inspection was the underground tunneling work under the Tolichowki flyover, a major traffic route. The tunneling, to be done 8 to 11 meters below ground, was reviewed for safety, speed, and non-disruption of vehicular movement. Ashok Reddy instructed officials to complete this portion on a priority basis to prevent monsoon-related delays.

Focus on Inter-Departmental Coordination and Worker Safety

Ashok Reddy emphasized the importance of inter-agency coordination with GHMC, TRANSCO, and HMWSSB divisions. He mandated strict safety measures including barricades and personal protective equipment (PPE) for all workers. He also stressed the immediate restoration of roads post pipe-laying to minimize public inconvenience.

Protection of Heritage and Residential Structures

At the Seven Tombs Road, officials were directed to submit proposals that ensure no damage to nearby structures, particularly heritage sites and residential buildings, during tunneling operations.

Idle Reservoirs at Shaikpet to Be Made Functional

During the site visit to Shaikpet, Ashok Reddy highlighted concerns about two 10-ML reservoirs, built nearly a decade ago but never utilized. He ordered a detailed survey to assess demand zones that could benefit from these reservoirs and bring them into active use to enhance the water supply in Shaikpet and adjoining areas.

MLA Kausar Urges Fast-Track Completion Ahead of Monsoon

Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin requested that the HMWSSB expedite all sewer and tunneling works in view of the upcoming rains to reduce public inconvenience and ensure smoother execution across the city.