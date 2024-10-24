Government Blocks Registrations of 348 Illegal Real Estate Ventures in Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has identified 348 real estate ventures and layouts in Ranga Reddy district as illegal and has imposed a ban on their registration. These ventures are located in 10 mandals of the district and mostly fall under panchayat layouts. This is considered the largest action taken by the government so far.

These ventures, located within the limits of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), have been declared illegal because they were developed under panchayat layouts. According to reports, real estate dealers were given free rein during the previous government’s tenure, leading to a rise in illegal layouts.

In response, the current government has taken action by banning the sale and registration of plots in these layouts. The government claims that real estate dealers exploited innocent and poor people by selling plots in unapproved layouts, under the guise of panchayat layouts, even though selling plots in panchayat layouts within HMDA limits is not legally permitted.

After the change in government, the Congress administration directed officials to gradually regularize these panchayat layouts. Following these directives, a decision was made to ban the registration of panchayat layouts within HMDA limits.

Among the identified illegal ventures, Shamsabad mandal tops the list with 133 illegal ventures. Similarly, two illegal layouts each have been identified in Chevella and Kandukur. In Shahabad mandal, 3 layouts were declared illegal, while 59 illegal layouts were identified in Moinabad, 40 in Hayathnagar, and 41 in Saroor Nagar.

In addition, 35 illegal layouts have been identified in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, while 27 layouts in Rajendra Nagar have also been declared illegal, and their registration has been banned.