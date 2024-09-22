Asia
Government Declares Special Holiday on September 23
The Sri Lankan government has officially declared Monday, September 23, as a special government holiday. This announcement was made by Pradeep Yasaratne, Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs.
It’s important to note that this special holiday will not apply to public and private banks. The decision was communicated through the Department of Government Information, providing clarity to citizens regarding the upcoming holiday.