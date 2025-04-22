Government Delays Ration Card Approvals, over 69,000 People Affected

Telangana: A significant delay in the issuance of new ration cards in Nalgonda district has left over 69,000 residents without access to fine rice. This delay has affected families who applied for new cards due to various circumstances, including newly married couples and individuals updating their details on existing cards.

Disruption in Ration Card Issuance Process

Many residents, especially newly married couples, have found themselves in a precarious situation. Their names were removed from the old family ration cards, and they had to apply for new ones. However, despite having submitted applications months ago, they are still waiting for the issuance of their new ration cards. As a result, these individuals are currently unable to access fine rice, a staple under the public distribution system.

According to local sources, a total of 1,25,733 people applied for ration cards, with 27,523 applications coming through the BC caste census. Additionally, 37,229 requests were made for amendments to existing cards. After a thorough review, the district authorities approved approximately 69,473 applications and forwarded them to the state civil supplies department. However, the final approval from the government is still pending, delaying the distribution of ration rice to these applicants.

Government’s Role and Ongoing Delays

In 2022, the previous BRS government issued food security cards to many citizens, giving them a chance to apply for new cards before the elections. However, due to the change in government, the issuance of these new cards has been stalled. The newly formed Congress government launched a public administration program, through which new applications were received, but the approval process has yet to be completed.

The authorities in Nalgonda have acknowledged the delay and stated that the list of eligible candidates has been sent to the Civil Supplies Department. Only after receiving the government’s approval will the distribution of fine rice commence, as per the directives from higher authorities.

Personal Accounts of Deprivation

Many individuals have voiced their frustration at the delays. Chandrasekhar, a resident from Bottuguda, Nalgonda, shared his experience: “I applied for a new ration card six months ago, but I haven’t received it yet. My name was on my parents’ old ration card, but it was removed after my marriage. Now, I’m unable to get fine rice.”

Another resident, Sangepu Naveen from Sabdullapuram in Kanagal Mandal, expressed his concerns about his son not being included on their ration card despite repeated requests to the authorities. “I applied to include my son’s name four years ago, but nothing has been done. My family hasn’t been able to get rice for all these years.”

A Call for Immediate Action

The delay in issuing new ration cards has left many families struggling to access essential food supplies. As the district waits for approval from the government, residents hope for swift action to resolve the issue and ensure that no one is deprived of their rightful share of food security benefits.