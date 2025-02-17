Government Employee Murdered in Bihar’s West Champaran Over Land Dispute

Patna: A shocking murder in Bihar’s West Champaran district has raised serious concerns over law and order. Sanjeev Kumar Barnwal, an employee of the electricity department, was brutally killed during his morning walk near TP Verma College in Narkatiaganj on Monday morning.

The attackers, identified as four known assailants, stabbed and shot him in the presence of his wife.

Brutal Attack During Morning Walk

The horrific incident unfolded when Sanjeev Barnwal and his wife, Nisha Barnwal, were taking a morning walk. According to Nisha’s statement, the assailants—Mohit Srivastava, Rajesh Srivastava, and their sons—ambushed them.

“The attackers first pushed me from behind, causing me to fall face-first. They then overpowered Sanjeev, stabbing him multiple times before shooting him in the chest,” Nisha revealed.

Despite her minor injuries, Nisha managed to raise an alarm, but the culprits fled the scene before help could arrive. Witnesses and passersby rushed to assist, but Sanjeev had already sustained critical injuries.

Medical Emergency and Fatal Outcome

Sanjeev was immediately taken to a local hospital in Narkatiaganj. Due to his severe injuries, he was referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, despite the doctors’ best efforts, he succumbed to multiple stab wounds and excessive blood loss.

Land Dispute Motive Behind the Murder

Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder was linked to a long-standing land dispute between Sanjeev Barnwal and the accused. According to the police, this was not the first time Sanjeev had been attacked by the same individuals. The rivalry over land ownership had previously led to conflicts, but this time, it escalated into a gruesome murder.

Police Investigation and Manhunt Underway

Upon receiving information about the crime, SDPO Jaiprakash Singh and SHO Avnish Kumar arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of murder based on the written complaint filed by the deceased’s wife. The primary motive appears to be a land dispute. The accused—Mohit Srivastava, Rajesh Srivastava, and their sons—are currently absconding,” SDPO Singh confirmed.

A special police team has been formed following the district SP’s directions, and multiple raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigations are in progress. We are committed to bringing the culprits to justice at the earliest,” Singh assured.

Also Read | Watch: Groom Dies of Heart Attack Just Before Marriage Ceremony

Growing Concerns Over Safety

The murder has sparked outrage among locals, who are demanding swift action against the perpetrators. Rising crimes over land disputes have become a pressing concern in Bihar, prompting authorities to take stringent measures to curb such violent incidents.

As the investigation continues, the case highlights the urgent need for stricter land dispute resolutions and enhanced security measures to prevent further tragedies.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.