Government Hikes DA by 2% for State Electricity Board Employees and Pensioners

Following the Centre’s decision to increase Dearness Allowance (DA), several states have also stepped up to revise the DA for their government employees. Chhattisgarh is the latest to join the list by announcing a 2% hike in DA for employees and pensioners of the Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board.

DA Increased from 53% to 55%

Previously, the employees and pensioners of Chhattisgarh State Power Companies were receiving DA at a rate of 53%, in line with the central rates. With the new decision, their DA has been increased to 55%, effective from January 1, 2025.

Arrears to be Paid in Installments

According to an official order issued by the state electricity board, the DA hike will be applicable retroactively from January 1. The arrears for January, February, and March will be paid in three installments during the months of April to June.

Special Provision for Retiring Employees

In a further move that has been welcomed by thousands of employees and retirees, the government has announced that any employee who retires between April and June 2025 will receive the entire pending DA amount in their retirement month itself.

This timely announcement has brought joy to thousands of employees and pensioners across the state electricity board, providing much-needed financial relief amidst inflationary pressures.

DA Status in West Bengal

Meanwhile, West Bengal government employees are currently receiving DA at 18%, even after the state implemented the revised rate from April. However, a 37% gap remains between the state and central government DA rates, which continues to be a matter of concern for employees in the state.

As more states align with the Centre’s revised DA structure, employees nationwide are hopeful for continued upward revisions in allowances to match the rising cost of living.