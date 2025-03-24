Government Iftar at LB Stadium: Hyderabad Police Announces Traffic Diversions — Check Affected Areas

Hyderabad: In view of the Government-organised Iftar dinner at LB Stadium, the Hyderabad City Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions on Tuesday, March 26, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Commuters have been advised to avoid roads surrounding LB Stadium to prevent delays and inconvenience.

According to a press release from the traffic police, traffic congestion is expected on all arterial roads leading to LB Stadium. Vehicles will either be stopped or diverted at various junctions based on real-time needs.

Key Traffic Diversions:

Vehicles from AR Petrol Pump Junction to BJR Statue will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

will be diverted at A.R. Petrol Pump towards Nampally. Traffic from Basheerbagh to A.R. Petrol Pump via BJR Statue will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBH-Abids-Nampally Station Road.

will be diverted at BJR Statue towards SBH-Abids-Nampally Station Road. Vehicles from Sujatha School lane to Khan Lateef Khan building will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally.

Junctions to Avoid (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.):

Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Lakdikapool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump, Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, and Hyderguda.

Additionally, RTC buses from Ravindra Bharathi to BJR Statue must avoid the LB Stadium Main Gate (Khan Lateef Khan building) and take a diversion at A.R. Petrol Bunk towards Nampally.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has urged citizens to stay updated through its social media platforms:

For travel-related emergencies, citizens may contact the Traffic Police Helpline at 9010203626.