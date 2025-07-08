AP Government Introduces Smart Ration Cards with QR Code for Easy Access

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh – In a major step toward digital governance and citizen convenience, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced the rollout of Smart Ration Cards to replace the existing paper-based cards. These new cards, designed using advanced technology, will allow beneficiaries to access essential goods more efficiently.

Smart Cards Feature Government Seal and Family Details

The new Smart Ration Cards will be the size of an ATM card and will include:

The official emblem of the Andhra Pradesh government

of the Andhra Pradesh government A photograph of the head of the household

Ration shop number and other essential details

Each card will be embedded with a QR code, which, when scanned using e-PoS machines, will instantly display information about the family’s entitlement and their purchase history.

Quick Distribution Without Delays

In Srikakulam district alone, 866 new ration cards have been approved across 30 mandals, and smart cards will soon be issued to these beneficiaries. In total, around 6.6 lakh old ration cards will be replaced with the new smart versions.

Officials have stated that the new system will eliminate long waiting times at ration shops. Beneficiaries will be able to quickly access rice, sugar, and other essentials without delays.

DSO Says Smart Cards Will Benefit Citizens

G. Suryaprakash Rao, the District Supplies Officer (DSO) of Srikakulam, highlighted the benefits of the initiative, noting that all relevant details—including types of goods and quantities—will be included on the smart card. Distribution of the new cards is expected to begin next month.

Pre-Election Promise Being Fulfilled

The AP government’s coalition administration had promised to issue ration cards to all eligible citizens before the elections. In line with that, applications were accepted between May 7 and May 15 at village and ward secretariats.

In the combined Anantapur region, 21,197 applications were received:

11,211 from Anantapur district

9,986 from Sri Sathya Sai district

All applications are being processed in real-time and entered into the online portal.

Surge in Requests for Adding New Family Members

Most of the incoming applications relate to:

Adding new family members to existing cards

to existing cards Changing address or correcting Aadhaar details

or Requesting new ration cards , or

, or Splitting or surrendering cards

These updates are being entered by Digital Assistants at secretariats, forwarded to Village Revenue Officers (VROs), and later reviewed by Tahsildars. Every applicant undergoes an eKYC process before final approval.

Once approved, the ration card number and brief details are sent via SMS to the beneficiary’s mobile number.

A Step Toward Transparency and Efficiency

The Smart Ration Card initiative marks a significant transformation in Andhra Pradesh’s Public Distribution System (PDS). By leveraging technology, the government aims to ensure that ration delivery is transparent, traceable, and tamper-proof, while also reducing the burden on beneficiaries.