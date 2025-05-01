Government Jobs 2025: Multiple Recruitment Opportunities Across Key Institutions: Check Full Details

A large number of job vacancies have been announced by various government departments and institutions, providing a golden opportunity for eligible and interested candidates to apply.

These recruitment drives span across renowned organizations such as Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda’s subsidiary BOBCAPS, the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) in Bihar, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC), UKSSSC, and the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI).

Positions are available for a range of educational qualifications, from 10th grade to technical diplomas, and across various job roles.

CID Recruitment 2025: Home Guards Recruitment in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has announced recruitment for the post of Home Guard (Technical and Other Trades). Interested candidates must have passed the 12th standard from a recognized board and possess knowledge of computer operations. Additionally, candidates should hold a valid driving license for Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) or Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV).

Union Bank of India Assistant Manager Recruitment

Union Bank of India is offering 500 vacancies for the position of Assistant Manager. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university. The age limit for applicants is between 22 and 30 years. The deadline for applications is May 20, 2025. Interested individuals can submit their applications through the official website: unionbankofindia.co.in.

Bank of Baroda Subsidiary BOBCAPS Recruitment

Bank of Baroda’s subsidiary organization, BOBCAPS, is hiring for various posts, including Business Development Manager. Candidates can apply with a 12th grade qualification, a graduate degree, or other relevant qualifications depending on the position. Applications are open until May 31, 2025. Applicants can visit bobcaps.in for more details.

ICDS Bihar: Anganwadi Worker Recruitment

The Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Department in Bihar is recruiting for 33 posts of Anganwadi Workers. Applicants must have completed at least the 10th standard, with some positions requiring the Intermediate (12th) level or its equivalent. The age limit is set between 21 and 45 years. Applications must be submitted by May 20, 2025, through the official website: state.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) Recruitment

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced openings for 201 Area Assistant positions. Candidates should have completed their ISC (12th) or hold an Agriculture Diploma. Applications are accepted until May 21, 2025, via bssc.bihar.gov.in.

CSIR-CFTRI Recruitment: Junior Secretariat Assistants

The Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is looking to fill 16 vacancies for Junior Secretariat Assistant and other related positions. Candidates must have passed the 12th grade with the ability to type at a minimum speed. The salary range for these positions is between Rs 19,900 to Rs 81,100 per month. The application deadline is May 7, 2025. Interested candidates can apply via cftri.res.in.

BSSC Laboratory Assistant Recruitment

In addition to the previous roles, BSSC has also released a notification for the recruitment of Laboratory Assistants. Candidates should have passed the 12th standard (Intermediate) with a science subject, and a technical diploma or practical experience may be preferred for some positions. The online application window will open soon, so interested candidates should stay updated on the official BSSC website for more information.

These announcements present diverse opportunities across various sectors, offering positions with competitive salaries and growth prospects. Candidates are encouraged to check the specific eligibility criteria for each position and submit their applications before the respective deadlines.