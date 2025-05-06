Government Launches Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims Across India

New Delhi: In a major step towards improving emergency healthcare services, the Central Government has officially launched the Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025, offering cashless medical treatment for road accident victims across the country.

Cashless Treatment Worth Up to ₹1.5 Lakh for Road Accident Victims

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, victims of road accidents involving motor vehicles will now be eligible for cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh. The treatment will be available for up to seven days from the date of the accident, at any designated hospital under the scheme.

Scheme Effective From May 5, 2025

The new scheme came into effect on May 5, 2025, as per a gazette notification issued on Tuesday. The government aims to reduce the delay in trauma care and provide immediate medical attention to save lives in the critical golden hour following an accident.

Designated Hospitals and Stabilization Support

The scheme allows treatment at designated hospitals, where cashless services will be fully available. In cases where victims are taken to non-designated hospitals, only stabilisation services will be offered. These services are also governed by specific guidelines set by the Ministry.

Government’s Commitment to Road Safety and Emergency Care

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier announced the plan in January 2025, emphasizing the need for a revised and efficient scheme for road accident victims. This initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance road safety and emergency healthcare infrastructure.