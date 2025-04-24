Pahalgam Terror Attack: Government May Decide Future of India-Pakistan Matches

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, rumors have circulated suggesting that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) to avoid grouping India and Pakistan together in future global tournaments. However, top BCCI officials have dismissed the reports, asserting that no such request has been made.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla clarified that the Board would act strictly in line with the Indian government’s directive, adding that no independent communication has been sent to the ICC in this regard. Another senior BCCI office-bearer informed Cricbuzz that the rumors are unfounded, and no such development is currently under consideration.

Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Pakistan to Play at Neutral Venues

The next major ICC tournament is the Women’s ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India between September and October. Pakistan has qualified for the eight-team event, which will follow a round-robin format without group divisions. As part of pre-event planning, Pakistan’s matches are expected to be played at neutral venues, the finalization of which is still pending.

The participating nations include India, Pakistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Men’s Asia Cup 2025: High Stakes Around India-Pakistan Matches

Before the Women’s World Cup, the Men’s Asia Cup is slated to take place in September, with the BCCI as the official host. As previously reported by Cricbuzz, the tournament will likely be held in a neutral location, possibly Dubai or Sri Lanka.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which oversees the event, has already sold media rights worth $170 million for four editions of the Asia Cup. The commercial model is heavily reliant on high-profile India-Pakistan clashes, with each edition expected to feature at least two matches between the arch-rivals, and a potential third encounter in the final.

In the 2023 edition, the two teams were placed in the same group and met twice—once in the group stage and once in the Super Four. However, one of the games was washed out, and Pakistan failed to reach the final, which India won by defeating Sri Lanka.

Final Groupings to Depend on Political Climate

Although the draw for the upcoming Asia Cup was originally planned for May, sources say it may be postponed, depending on how the India-Pakistan diplomatic situation evolves. For now, no official decision has been made regarding team groupings, and all options remain open.

The situation remains fluid, and cricketing ties between the two nations will likely continue to be dictated by geopolitical developments in the coming weeks and months.