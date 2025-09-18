Telangana Government Takes Serious Note of Rajanna Sircilla Collector Over Protocol Lapse

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken serious action against Rajanna Sircilla District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha for failing to follow proper protocol during an official event.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, during Public Administration Day, when Telangana Government Whip Adi Srinivas, the chief guest at the event, was reportedly not welcomed according to protocol.

Following the event, Adi Srinivas lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Secretary (CS) and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). The government has since demanded a written explanation from the district collector regarding the lapse, noting that it violated established rules for official functions.

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha has recently come under increasing scrutiny. Yesterday, a court issued a warrant in connection with a landslide case, and BC union leaders staged protests across the district in support of Adi Srinivas.

The Chief Secretary has issued notices to both the Chief Secretary and Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha, directing the collector to submit his explanation by 3 pm on Monday. The government has stated that it will review the explanation and take further action as necessary.