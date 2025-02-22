Big Blow for Vehicle Owners: Government to Hike Renewal Fees for 15 and 20-Year-Old Vehicles!

New Delhi: The central government has proposed a significant increase in the renewal fees for vehicles older than 20 years to curb environmental pollution. If approved, the new charges will make it more expensive for owners to keep aging vehicles on the road.

Proposed Fees for Two-Wheelers, Three-Wheelers, and Cars

As per the proposal, vehicle owners may have to pay the following revised fees:

₹2,000 for two-wheelers

for two-wheelers ₹5,000 for three-wheelers

for three-wheelers ₹10,000 for cars

Higher Charges for Commercial Vehicles Under Consideration

The proposal also includes a substantial hike in renewal fees for commercial vehicles:

₹25,000 for medium passenger and goods-carrying vehicles

for medium passenger and goods-carrying vehicles ₹36,000 for heavy vehicles

Additionally, for 15-year-old medium passenger and goods vehicles, a fee of ₹12,000 has been suggested, while heavy vehicles of the same age category may be charged ₹18,000.

The proposal, aimed at reducing pollution from older vehicles, is yet to receive final approval. If implemented, it will significantly impact vehicle owners across the country.