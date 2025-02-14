Karnataka Government to Shut Down Nine New Universities, Citing Land and Fund Shortages

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to shut down nine out of the ten newly established universities that were set up during the previous BJP government’s tenure.

The decision, taken during a Cabinet subcommittee meeting led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, was driven by the lack of land availability and financial constraints required to develop infrastructure, sources confirmed on Friday.

Bidar University to Continue Operations

Among the ten new universities, only Bidar University will continue operations, as it has proven to be a fully functional institution with over 150 affiliated colleges. It has also demonstrated efficiency in generating substantial revenue, making it viable for continued operation.

Reasons Behind the Shutdown Decision

According to government sources, the nine universities slated for closure have struggled to take off due to various challenges, primarily the unavailability of land and inadequate financial resources. To establish a fully operational university, a minimum of 100 acres and a maximum of 200 acres of land are required.

Additionally, setting up each university demands an estimated budget of Rs 342 crore for infrastructure, furniture, vehicles, and operational expenses.

Given the massive financial burden associated with maintaining and developing these universities, the government has opted to shut them down to prevent inefficient fund utilization. The affected universities include:

Hassan University

Chamarajanagar University

Haveri University

Kodagu University

Koppal University

Bagalkot University

Maharani Cluster University, Bengaluru

Mandya University

Nrupatunga University

These universities, many of which were announced and inaugurated before the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023, have failed to establish proper academic and administrative infrastructure due to a lack of government support and resources.

The Political Context and Public Reaction

The move to shut down these universities has sparked debate, particularly because the previous BJP government, under the leadership of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had touted these institutions as centers of educational excellence.

Bommai had launched nine universities on March 23, 2023, just before the elections, declaring them as “future-writing centers.” He had also positioned them as part of a larger vision to create an IIT-model higher education ecosystem within Karnataka, ensuring greater access to quality education for students in the state.

However, recent reports have highlighted severe shortages of teaching and non-teaching staff across Karnataka’s public universities. Several of these newly established universities lack a single permanent employee in key administrative and academic categories, raising concerns over their sustainability and effectiveness.

Implications for Students and Higher Education in Karnataka

The government’s decision to scale back on new university expansions may significantly impact students who were considering enrollment in these institutions. While Bidar University remains operational, students in other regions may face disruptions in their academic plans. The move also raises questions about Karnataka’s commitment to expanding higher education access in rural and semi-urban areas.

Despite this, the government maintains that consolidating resources into functional institutions rather than spreading them thinly across multiple underdeveloped universities is a more prudent approach. The focus will now shift to strengthening existing institutions and ensuring that the available funds are utilized effectively.

What’s Next?

The Karnataka government will soon formalize its decision regarding the nine universities and is expected to issue official notifications regarding their closure. Meanwhile, stakeholders—including students, faculty, and education experts—are urging the government to consider alternative measures, such as phased development, instead of abrupt shutdowns.

For now, the state’s higher education landscape remains in flux, with both political and academic observers keeping a close eye on the unfolding situation.