Omar Abdullah: Government Will Strengthen Public Fight Against Terrorism

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated on Monday that his government is committed to strengthening the people’s fight against terrorism, emphasizing that the menace can only be defeated through public cooperation.

In his address, Abdullah underscored the importance of public involvement in tackling terrorism, stating that the collaboration of the people is crucial to eradicating the threat. He also urged caution, warning that any action by the government that risks alienating the public should be avoided.

“Militancy Will End with Public Support,” Says Chief Minister

“Militancy or terrorism will finish when people are with us,” Abdullah declared, expressing confidence that with the growing outrage among the people against terrorism, proper steps would lead to its end. He concluded his remarks on the resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, highlighting that the time to end militancy had come.

The Chief Minister emphasized that violence alone would not be enough to control terrorism, pointing out that winning the support of the people was the key to eradicating militancy.

Unprecedented Protests Reflect Public Sentiment

Abdullah also referred to the spontaneous protests across Jammu and Kashmir, marking the growing anger against terrorism. He pointed to the two-minute silence observed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid before Friday prayers, a first in the history of the mosque, as a powerful symbol of the public’s response to the terror threat.

“We can understand its meaning. We will try to strengthen this change,” Abdullah said, noting that the collective spirit of resistance would be integral to shaping the future efforts against terrorism in the region.