Governor Approves HYDRA Ordinance, Gazette Notification Issued

Syed Mubashir5 October 2024 - 17:54
Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given approval to the ordinance brought forth by the Congress-led government, significantly expanding the powers of the Hyderabad Disaster Response, Asset Monitoring, and Protection Agency (HYDRA). The Raj Bhavan issued a gazette notification on Saturday, making all activities undertaken by HYDRA legally enforceable. This ordinance is expected to be tabled and passed in the upcoming state assembly sessions.

The new ordinance was passed by inserting Section 374(B) into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act. This amendment grants HYDRA the responsibility for maintaining vital public assets, including water bodies, roads, parks, and other infrastructure. Additionally, the ordinance authorizes the government to assign any officer or agency to oversee these operations, further strengthening asset management and disaster response efforts across Hyderabad.

