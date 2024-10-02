Governor Approves Special Powers for HYDRA, Demolitions to Begin Soon

Hyderabad: HYDRA has been granted special powers to expedite demolitions, following approval from the Governor.

Under Section 374B of the GHMC Act 1955, HYDRA will have the authority to investigate encroachments, issue notices, and remove illegal structures on government lands.

These powers include authority under the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019, Telangana B-Pass Act 2020, HMDA Act 2008, and the Telangana Land Revenue Act.

Additionally, HYDRA has powers from the Telangana Irrigation Act and various sections of the Telangana Land Encroachment Act 1905, alongside the WALTA Act 2002 and Telangana Building Rules.

With these new powers, HYDRA can now take swift action to remove illegal encroachments without delays.