Hyderabad

Governor Approves Special Powers for HYDRA, Demolitions to Begin Soon

Under Section 374B of the GHMC Act 1955, HYDRA will have the authority to investigate encroachments, issue notices, and remove illegal structures on government lands.

Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2024 - 13:28
203 1 minute read
Governor Approves Special Powers for HYDRA, Demolitions to Begin Soon
Governor Approves Special Powers for HYDRA, Demolitions to Begin Soon

Hyderabad: HYDRA has been granted special powers to expedite demolitions, following approval from the Governor.

Under Section 374B of the GHMC Act 1955, HYDRA will have the authority to investigate encroachments, issue notices, and remove illegal structures on government lands.

These powers include authority under the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019, Telangana B-Pass Act 2020, HMDA Act 2008, and the Telangana Land Revenue Act.

Additionally, HYDRA has powers from the Telangana Irrigation Act and various sections of the Telangana Land Encroachment Act 1905, alongside the WALTA Act 2002 and Telangana Building Rules.

With these new powers, HYDRA can now take swift action to remove illegal encroachments without delays.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2024 - 13:28
203 1 minute read

Related Articles

CMR Textiles & Jewellers Donates ₹25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

CMR Textiles & Jewellers Donates ₹25 Lakh to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

2 October 2024 - 13:55
Man Dies of Heart Attack Due to Fear of Hydra Demolition in Amberpet

Man Dies of Heart Attack Due to Fear of Hydra Demolition in Amberpet

2 October 2024 - 12:54
Congress Considers Forcing D. Nagender to Resign from MLA Post, Plans for Re-election

Congress Considers Forcing D. Nagender to Resign from MLA Post, Plans for Re-election

2 October 2024 - 09:35
GHMC Plans Shift to Monthly Property Tax Collection in Hyderabad

GHMC Plans Shift to Monthly Property Tax Collection in Hyderabad

2 October 2024 - 09:08
Back to top button