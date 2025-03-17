Think Before You Drive! Govt Announces Hefty Traffic Penalties That Will Hit Your Wallet Hard

India records the highest number of road accidents in the world. According to a report by the Road Transport Ministry, the country witnesses an average of 1,263 road accidents daily, leading to around 474 deaths every day. This translates to an average of 55 accidents per hour.

In an effort to reduce these alarming figures and improve road safety, the government has implemented stricter traffic regulations from March 1, 2025.

10x Increase in Drunk Driving Penalty

Under the new rules, individuals caught driving under the influence of alcohol will face a fine of ₹10,000 and six months in jail—a tenfold increase from the previous penalty of ₹1,000-₹1,500. Repeat offenders will be fined ₹15,000 and face up to two years in jail.

Hefty Fine for Not Wearing a Helmet

For two-wheeler riders, riding without a helmet will now result in a ₹1,000 fine, up from the previous ₹100 penalty. Additionally, their driving license may be suspended for three months.

Increased Penalties for Mobile Use While Driving

Drivers caught using mobile phones while driving will now have to pay a ₹500 fine for the first offense and ₹5,000 for repeat violations.

Seat Belt Rule Becomes Stricter

Failure to wear a seat belt will now attract a fine of ₹1,000, a sharp increase from the previous ₹100 fine.

Triple Riding and Stunts to Attract Heavy Fines

Riding a two-wheeler with three passengers will now result in a ₹1,000 fine, while reckless driving and stunts will attract a penalty of ₹5,000. Participating in public road racing will also result in a ₹5,000 fine.

Strict Action Against Underage Driving

Minors caught driving vehicles and violating traffic rules will now face a three-year jail term. Their parents will also be penalized ₹25,000, and the vehicle’s registration will be canceled for one year. Moreover, the minor will be banned from obtaining a driving license until the age of 25.

₹10,000 Fine for Blocking Emergency Vehicles

Blocking the path of an ambulance or emergency service vehicle will now lead to a ₹10,000 fine, up from the earlier ₹1,000 penalty. Similarly, jumping a red light will attract a ₹5,000 fine.

Heavy Penalties for Overloading and Lack of Insurance

Vehicles carrying excess passengers or cargo will now face a ₹20,000 fine. Driving a vehicle without valid insurance will result in a ₹2,000 fine, three months in jail, or community service. Repeat violations will lead to a ₹4,000 fine, significantly higher than the previous ₹200-₹400 penalty.

These new traffic regulations aim to reduce road accidents and ensure stricter compliance with safety norms across the country. Citizens are urged to follow traffic rules to avoid hefty fines and ensure safer roads for all.