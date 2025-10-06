Govt Cracks Down on Traffic Violations: Vehicle Seized If Challan Isn’t Paid in 45 Days!

The central government has made important changes to the Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 to improve order on the roads and reduce traffic violations. The deadline for paying traffic fines is now 45 days, down from 90 days. If a fine (challan) is not paid within this period, the vehicle will be seized. Additionally, if a driver has five or more unpaid challans, their driving license could be temporarily suspended.

Five or More Violations? Your License Could Be Suspended!

The government has also stated that if a vehicle has five or more traffic fines, the driver’s license may be temporarily suspended. This change targets habitual offenders and aims to keep only responsible drivers on the roads.

Failure to Pay Challan Affects Vehicle Registration and Insurance

If fines are not paid, the vehicle’s registration and insurance renewal will be affected. You will not be able to sell the vehicle or transfer its ownership until the fines are cleared. If you plan to sell your vehicle or make any changes to its registration, paying the outstanding challans will be necessary.

Electronic Notices to Be Issued Within 3 Days of Violations

In another important move, the government has required that electronic notices for traffic violations be issued within three days of the incident. This will help ensure quicker resolution and clearer handling of violations. This change intends to make the system more efficient and reliable.

Vehicle Ownership Transfer Now Mandatory for All Purchases

If you buy a vehicle from someone else, you must complete the ownership transfer right away. If you do not transfer ownership, you will be held responsible for any violations related to that vehicle. This new rule is meant to ensure accurate ownership information is on record, making it easier to address violations quickly.

Public Feedback Invited on New Amendments

The government has invited public opinions on these new amendments. Anyone with objections or suggestions can send their feedback to [email protected]. The government has stressed that the main goal of these changes is to improve discipline on the roads, reduce accidents, and cut down traffic violations.

Government’s Vision: A Safer, More Disciplined Road System

Through these new regulations, the government hopes to promote greater discipline on the roads. With these measures, traffic violations are expected to decrease, leading to safer roads for everyone. Strict enforcement of traffic laws could significantly lower the number of road accidents and create a more organized traffic system.