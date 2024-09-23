Govt examining on Guv writing letters seeking reports on ‘trivial matters’: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is writing letters seeking reports on “trivial matters”, and the state government was examining them.

Hitting back at the BJP, by questioning their inaction while in power in connection with Justice H S Kempanna Commission’s report on the alleged Arkavathy Layout scam, he said the government will take a decision on the report, after considering various aspects in connection with it.

The Governor has written to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh seeking a copy of the Kempanna Commission’s report and other related information into the alleged Arkavathy Layout denotification scam, in which Siddaramaiah was accused of denotifying land during his first term.

“I don’t know, I will look into it. The BJP was there (in power) for four years. Why didn’t they do it? They were in power, why didn’t they place it (report) before the Assembly? Now C T Ravi (BJP MLC) has written a letter (to Governor). He was a minister (in BJP govt). Why didn’t they do it then? I had said to do it,” Siddaramaiah said in response to a question about the Arkavathy Layout case.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Do you know what has happened now? There was a Keshavanarayana headed committee (that was formed) on it, all these things needed to be looked into. After looking into it, we will take a decision.”

C T Ravi had recently written to the Governor asking him to get Siddaramaiah to make Justice Kempanna’s report public.

The Justice Kempanna Commission was constituted in 2014 during Siddaramaiah’s first stint as the chief minister following allegations of illegality. The Commission’s report was submitted in 2017, when Siddaramaiah was still the CM, but was not made public.

Asked whether the government is thinking about complaining to the President against the Governor, the CM said, “No, we are examining. The Governor (is writing letters seeking reports) on small matters.”

“Someone has given a complaint. I’m telling you just like that, someone from Mysuru has complained that I used to always sign in Kannada, but has (in some document) signed in English, so please inquire into it. Is it an issue? I can sign in English or Kannada. Anyone can sign in whichever language they want,” he said.

“I normally sign in Kannada to drafts that are in Kannada. The drafts that are in English that are normally (letters) to other states or the Central government, I sign in English. What’s wrong with it? Is it wrong according to you? Even on such trivial matters, if reports are sought (by the Governor)? You tell me…” he said.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the Governor seeking information regarding day-to-day administration or interfering in it is unheard of in Karnataka.

“The Governor’s post is most responsible and respectable, and he is the Constitutional head of the state, and he has the duty to protect the principles and provisions of the Constitution. For day-to-day administration, there is executive power with the CM and the government. All these are well defined without creating any confusion,” he said.

Noting that he has been in politics for 35 years, and has seen several Governors and Chief Ministers in the state, but such a situation has never arised, the home minister said, there is no example of the Governor interfering and seeking information regarding the day-to-day functioning and decisions of the government.

“The chief minister or the chief secretary, whenever required, used to go to the Raj Bhavan and brief the Governor, and on the law and order, the home minister used to go and brief. He (Governor) has the powers to call ministers and seek information. But, writing letters on a day-to-day basis and seeking information through letters, some where it is against the Constitutional provisions,” he said.

The CM and we will discuss in the Cabinet and take a further decision, Parameshwara, while replying to a question about whether the government is bound to respond to the Governor’s letter said. “…If it is not mandatory we will not reply (to Governor’s letter), there is nothing that we need to respond to all, it is well defined on what we will have to reply, we will reply on those….On Arkavathy issue we will discuss.”

Asked if the government will take up the Governor’s repeated interference at the national level or with the President, the home minister said, “we have not yet discussed it. If necessary, we will discuss and decide in the Cabinet.”