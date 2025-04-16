Govt imposes complete ban on picnics by schools, colleges on weekends, holidays

In the aftermath of a tragic road accident in Kupwara that claimed the lives of two college students and left 21 others injured, the Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed a complete ban on picnics by educational institutions during weekends and holidays across the Union Territory.

Education Minister Orders Safety Overhaul in School and College Transport

Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, who also oversees the health and medical education department, chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to enhance student safety and prevent future accidents. Key directives include:

Mandatory installation of CCTV cameras in all school and college buses.

in all school and college buses. Implementation of fire safety tools and equipment .

. Routine fitness checks for all academic institution buses.

for all academic institution buses. Stricter oversight of bus driver qualifications and documentation.

Crackdown on Traffic Violations and Unsafe Driving Practices

Expressing concern over the rising number of road accidents, Itoo urged the transport department and police to launch special drives targeting:

Overspeeding

Drunk driving

Licence violations

Stunt-biking and rash driving by youth

She also emphasized the importance of holding parents accountable for the reckless behavior of juveniles.

“No Helmet, No Fuel” Rule to Be Enforced Strictly

To further student and youth safety, the minister directed strict implementation of the “No Helmet, No Fuel” policy throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

A new set of guidelines has been introduced for educational trips and picnics:

Ban on picnics on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays .

. Prior approval required for schools and colleges from respective education officers.

for schools and colleges from respective education officers. Out-of-district picnics require approval from the Director of School Education.

require approval from the Director of School Education. Middle and primary schools must coordinate through zonal and chief education officers.

The Director of Colleges has also been instructed to create a clear mechanism for granting permissions for college-level picnics.

Fresh Driving Tests Ordered for College Bus Drivers

Following the Kupwara accident, the minister has directed that all college bus drivers undergo fresh driving tests to assess their competency and ensure the safety of students.

Safety is a “Collective Responsibility,” Says Minister

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure student safety. All departments must coordinate closely to enforce these regulations effectively,” said Minister Sakeena Itoo.