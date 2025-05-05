Govt Jobs Alert: Big Opportunity – ₹37,000 Salary for 10th Pass Candidates

The Central Government has brought some great news for job seekers as there are numerous vacancies at Bank of Baroda. If you’re looking for a career opportunity, this is an excellent chance for you. Let’s take a closer look at the job details, eligibility criteria, and application process.

Bank of Baroda Vacancies for Office Assistants

If you’re aiming for success in your career and want to work in a prestigious government institution, this is the opportunity for you. Bank of Baroda has recently released a notification for the recruitment of Office Assistants. The application process began on May 3 and will continue until May 23. If you are interested, don’t wait till the last date; apply now through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

Eligibility Criteria for Office Assistant Posts

To be eligible for the Office Assistant posts at Bank of Baroda, candidates must have completed at least their Matriculation (SSC). Additionally, candidates must be proficient in reading, writing, and speaking the local language of the state they are applying from.

Age Limit for Applicants

Candidates applying for the office assistant positions must be between the ages of 18 and 26 years.

Application Fee Details

For General, OBC, and EWS category candidates: ₹600

For SC, ST, PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities), Ex-Servicemen, and Women candidates: ₹100

Selection Process

The selection process for the Bank of Baroda Office Assistant posts will be conducted in two stages. The first stage is an online written examination. Candidates who are proficient in the local language will have an advantage during the exam. It’s crucial for applicants to score well in the merit list, as the selection will be based on the marks obtained in this examination.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for the office assistant positions through the official website of Bank of Baroda. The application process has already started, so it’s advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid last-minute hassles.

This is a golden opportunity for those looking for government jobs, so don’t miss out! Apply today and step towards a bright future with Bank of Baroda.