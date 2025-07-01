Govt Land Misused? Former HMDA Heads Under Fire for Puppalaguda Project Clearance

Hyderabad: Two former top officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) have come under serious scrutiny after a formal complaint was filed with the Telangana Lokayukta. The allegations revolve around the unauthorised approval of construction on government land in Puppalaguda, Ranga Reddy district.

Lokayukta Complaint Names Ex-HMDA Chief Arvind Kumar and Director Shiva Bala Krishna

The complaint was lodged by Rama Rao Immaneni, a resident of Padmaraonagar. He named former HMDA commissioner Arvind Kumar, former director-I of Planning Shiva Bala Krishna, and DSR SSI Builders and Developers, represented by managing partner D. Raghurami Reddy, as the primary accused.

Construction Sanctioned Despite Government Land Classification

The complaint states that permission No. 045981/Z0A/R1/U6/HMDA/25052021, dated June 18, 2021, approved the construction of:

Block A & B : Ground plus 41 upper floors

: Ground plus 41 upper floors Clubhouse : Ground plus 6 floors

: Ground plus 6 floors 4 basement levels

This construction was approved on 31,736 square yards of land in Survey Nos. 278/1, 280, and 281 of Puppalaguda village, under Gandipet mandal, which is classified as government land.

Violation of Government Orders and Land Classification

The complainant cited multiple orders proving the land’s government status:

GO Ms No. 1092 (June 6, 2005)

(June 6, 2005) GO Ms No. 779 (May 27, 2017)

(May 27, 2017) Orders from the District Collector and RDO

These directives explicitly prohibit any transfer, alienation, or development of the said land. Despite this, the HMDA allegedly granted permissions in violation of the law.

Private Builder Accused of Benefiting from Illegal Approval

According to the complaint, DSR SSI Builders and Developers received permissions even though the land in question was non-transferable government property. The allegations suggest that collusion between officials and private developers led to the bypassing of due process.

Telangana Lokayukta to Investigate

The Telangana Lokayukta has acknowledged receipt of the complaint and is expected to initiate a probe into the matter. If proven true, this could lead to disciplinary action and legal proceedings against the involved officials and the developer.