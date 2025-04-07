Telangana Govt Mulls Action Against Dia Mirza, Dhruv Rathee Over Alleged AI Content on Gachibowli Forest

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is considering legal action against Bollywood actor Dia Mirza and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for allegedly sharing AI-generated content related to the controversial Kancha Gachibowli forest development issue, sources in the Chief Minister’s Office told India Today.

Legal Petition Filed Against “False Narratives”

On Monday, the state government filed a petition in the High Court seeking punitive action against those accused of spreading misinformation via manipulated visuals. The controversy surrounds 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli, which the government asserts is under its legal jurisdiction and is being developed to enhance IT infrastructure in the region.

According to officials, misleading AI content has sparked unnecessary public outrage and hindered planned developments adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Revanth Reddy Orders Legal Recourse

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, taking a strong stance on the issue, directed government officials on April 5 to approach the judiciary over the matter. “The use of AI-generated visuals is misguiding the public and disrupting development goals,” an official close to the CM said.

Celebrities Fire Back

Responding to the government’s claims, Dia Mirza questioned the authenticity of the accusations, asking on social media, “Are the trees fake too?” after she posted footage showing tree felling in the disputed area. Meanwhile, Dhruv Rathee released a detailed video highlighting what he described as extensive environmental degradation.

Satellite Imagery Sparks Debate

Environmental activists and opposition groups have circulated satellite imagery comparing the region’s forest cover over the last five years. These comparisons indicate large-scale deforestation, but the government insists that such data is being taken out of context and potentially combined with AI to fuel anti-government sentiment.

Judiciary Steps In

The Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court are both hearing petitions linked to the matter. The protests, spearheaded by UoH students, claim the land belongs to the university and should be preserved as forest.

On April 3, 2025, the Supreme Court took serious note of the reported deforestation in Rangareddy district and ordered the state to stop all tree-felling activities in the region immediately.