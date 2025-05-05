Save Lives, Earn Rewards: Govt Offers ₹25,000 for Helping Accident Victims, ₹1.5 Lakh for Treatment

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has announced a new initiative aimed at encouraging bystanders to help road accident victims without fear of legal repercussions. Speaking at a recent event, he explained that the government has introduced a system where good Samaritans will be rewarded for aiding accident victims.

No Police Harassment for Helping Accident Victims

Gadkari emphasized that in the past, people were hesitant to help due to fear of being questioned by the police. However, the Supreme Court has now ensured legal protection, and the central government has taken steps to enforce these protections. Citizens who assist accident victims will not be harassed or questioned by law enforcement.

₹25,000 Reward for “Road Heroes”

As part of the initiative, any individual who helps an accident victim reach the hospital will be honored as a “Road Hero” and receive a cash reward of ₹25,000. Gadkari highlighted that this scheme aims to promote a culture of empathy and immediate assistance.

Financial Aid of Up to ₹1.5 Lakh for Victims

The government will also provide financial assistance of up to ₹1.5 lakh to accident victims for medical expenses incurred within seven days of the incident. A dedicated website has been created where doctors can upload details of the victim’s treatment, making the aid process faster and more transparent.

Swift Support Through Insurance and FIR Copies

Gadkari stated that once details are uploaded, the government will promptly initiate reimbursement using insurance mechanisms, and victims or their families can submit FIR copies to claim financial aid. The initiative is designed to remove bureaucratic delays in the disbursement of emergency funds.

Goal to Save 50,000 Lives Annually

Referring to a recent report, the Minister said that immediate hospitalization after an accident could save up to 50,000 lives annually. He urged citizens to participate actively in the initiative and support accident victims as a civic responsibility.

A Step Towards Safer and More Compassionate Roads

The government’s decision has been widely appreciated as a positive and life-saving move. If effectively implemented and embraced by the public, this scheme could lead to a significant reduction in accident-related deaths across the country.