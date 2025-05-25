Govt Plans One-Time Toll Payment Policy for Hassle-Free Year-Round Travel

New Delhi: In a move to simplify highway travel and eliminate toll-related hassles, the Central Government is working on a new toll policy that could allow vehicle owners to pay a one-time annual fee for unlimited travel on all national highways across India.

One-Time Payment for Unlimited Travel

As per the draft proposal, the new scheme will offer an annual toll pass for just Rs 3,000, enabling unrestricted access to national highways, expressways, and state expressways throughout the year. This aims to reduce dependency on regular FASTag recharges and provide a seamless experience for commuters.

Also Read: Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled from RJD and Family by Lalu Prasad for ‘Immoral Behaviour’

Two Flexible Payment Options Proposed

The policy includes two modes of toll fee payment:

Annual Pass: A flat payment of Rs 3,000 will give users unlimited travel across the entire national highway network. Distance-Based Pass: Travelers can opt for a flexible pass based on usage. The proposed rate is Rs 100 per 100 km, with a fixed minimum fee of Rs 50.

No Additional Documentation Needed

One of the highlights of the proposed toll policy is the elimination of additional paperwork. The government intends to keep the process simple and user-friendly, encouraging more vehicle owners to adopt the system.

Aim: Seamless, Stress-Free Travel

The new toll policy, once approved and implemented, is expected to streamline highway travel, reduce congestion at toll plazas, and boost digital payments. It will also benefit frequent travellers by reducing toll expenses over time.

Officials say the scheme is still under final review and could be announced formally after necessary consultations.