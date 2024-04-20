Govt should take action against HCA, SRH franchise for flawed IPL ticket sale

Hyderabad: All India Youth Federation (AIYF), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Progressive Youth League (PYL) Telangana state youth associations united action committee under the auspices of the United Action Committee of The Telangana State Youth Associations, demanded the state government that action should be taken against the management of the HCA and IPP franchise for their lack of transparency in the sale and issuance of the IPL tickets.

The organisations alleged that when they tried to give a memorandum seeking an answer about the laxity to the HCA president Jaganmohan Rao, the association staff and security personnel stopped them, a scuffle broke out. They said that Left with no option they handed over their memorandum to the inward section officer Narayana of the association.

AIYF state president and general secretary Wali Ullah Qadri, K. Dharmendra… DYFI state president Kota Ramesh PYL state executive member B Krishna jointly said that the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore was scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on the 25th of this month and added that the tickets for the match were put up for sale last Friday but the board announced that the tickets were sold out within minutes of the tickets being put up for sale on Paytm.

They demanded that the HCA and sunrisers should explain to the people of the state as to how more than 36,000 tickets would be sold within half an hour of being put on sale. “While tickets and complimentary passes are being given to celebrities, government officials and influential persons to enhance their relationships, they alleged that the organisers of The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRHO) had blocked and sold the tickets illegally through the black market.

They added that cricket fans were disappointed as the HCA, SRH or Paytm did not address the issue. They alleged that there was a lack of coordination between HCA and SRH and that ticket issuing company Paytm was taking advantage of internal differences at the expense of cricket lovers.

They said that in the past, HCA and IPL administrators used to disclose details of tickets sales but added that the practice had been stopped now. They demanded that the government should link the sale of tickets with Aadhaar cards as the sale of bulk tickets to corporates is leading to a shortage of tickets.