Govt teacher suspended for pulling girl’s hair, kicking her in school

Ballia (UP): A teacher at a government school here was suspended on Sunday for allegedly pulling a Class 5 student’s hair and kicking her, officials said.

The incident reportedly took place a few days ago at a Bisouli-based primary school.

Ballia District Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Manish Kumar Singh said a complaint was received against Ajit Yadav and it was alleged that he pulled a girl by her braid and kicked her.

After the complaint was received, the Bairia block education officer (BEO) conducted an investigation on August 13.

Students of the girl’s class told officials that Yadav had pulled the girl’s hair and kicked her, Singh said.

The victim also spoke to officials conducting the probe and told them about the incident, he said.

Singh said the teacher’s actions were in violation of the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999.

He said Yadav has been suspended and the BEO has been directed to submit a report within 15 days.