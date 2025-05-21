Telangana Govt to Deposit Cosmetic Charges Directly into Students’ Bank Accounts

Hyderabad: In a major step to ensure efficiency in student welfare schemes, the Telangana government is preparing to transfer cosmetic charges directly into the bank accounts of students enrolled in Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Tribal Welfare, and Residential Schools across the state.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Directive in Focus

The initiative follows directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and was discussed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao at the Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat on Wednesday.

Aadhaar Linking, Account Activation by June Targeted

The Chief Secretary instructed officials to ensure Aadhaar linking and activation of student bank accounts with debit cards before schools reopen in June. The plan is to deposit the funds by the end of June, benefiting nearly 6 lakh students statewide.

DBT in Presence of Ministers and Public Representatives

To maintain transparency and public accountability, the cosmetic charges will be transferred through a single-day Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) event across the state, to be held in the presence of Ministers and local public representatives.

Smart Card and Mobile Sales Centres on the Anvil

Officials are also exploring the option of a smart card-based system. This would allow students to use these cards at mobile sales centres, operated by women’s self-help groups, to purchase soaps and cosmetics directly.

Other Issues Reviewed in Meeting

The meeting also reviewed additional welfare measures, including youth development programs and the disbursement of post-matric scholarships. Senior officials from various welfare departments were in attendance.