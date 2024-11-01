Business

Govt to launch 4,740 digital service centres to boost inclusive growth in rural areas

Starting with Pilibhit and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, this project will establish one model DICSC centre in nearly all gram panchayats across 10 districts, totaling 4,740 centres nationwide.

Safiya Begum1 November 2024 - 15:45
Govt to launch 4,740 digital service centres to boost inclusive growth in rural areas
Govt to launch 4,740 digital service centres to boost inclusive growth in rural areas

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday launched the Digital India Common Service Center (DICSC) project to bridge the digital divide in rural India and ensure that digital services reach every citizen.

Starting with Pilibhit and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, this project will establish one model DICSC centre in nearly all gram panchayats across 10 districts, totaling 4,740 centres nationwide.

These centres will offer a variety of services including Aadhaar registration, banking, financial planning, tele-law, telemedicine, education, and e-commerce support.

Pilibhit will see the establishment of 720 DICSC centres, while Gorakhpur will have 1,273 centres.

In addition Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) will have 870 centres, Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) 309, Khammam (Telangana) 589, Gandhinagar (Gujarat) 288, Mamit (Mizoram) 100, Jodhpur (Rajasthan) 415, Leh (Ladakh) 95, and Puducherry state 81 DICSC centres.

The project, with a budget of Rs 31.6088 crore, is set to run initially for six months, with the possibility of extending it to nine months.

The centres will primarily create an integrated platform that provides essential e-governance services along with financial and commercial services to rural citizens.

CSC e-Governance Services India will manage and implement the centralised technical monitoring of these centres, opening job opportunities and enhancing digital literacy, the ministry said.

“Each CSC will be equipped with high-speed broadband connectivity and modern infrastructure to function as a multi-functional service centre.

This project aims to empower Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), fostering local economic growth and creating job opportunities,” the ministry said.

It noted that with centralised technical monitoring, transparent and sustainable service delivery of the initiative will be ensured.

Further, GPS-enabled mobile vans will be deployed to promote government schemes, and also deliver essential services directly to remote areas, the ministry said.

Tags
Safiya Begum1 November 2024 - 15:45

Related Articles

UPI sets new record with 16.58 billion transactions worth Rs 23.5 lakh crore in Oct

UPI sets new record with 16.58 billion transactions worth Rs 23.5 lakh crore in Oct

1 November 2024 - 16:36
India’s coal production sees 7.5 pc growth in October

India’s coal production sees 7.5 pc growth in October

1 November 2024 - 16:08
Apple sets all-time revenue record in India: CEO Tim Cook

Apple sets all-time revenue record in India: CEO Tim Cook

1 November 2024 - 10:48
Investors' wealth surges by Rs 128 lakh cr in Samvat 2080, Gold gives 32 pc return

Investors’ wealth surges by Rs 128 lakh cr in Samvat 2080, Gold gives 32 pc return

1 November 2024 - 10:28
Back to top button