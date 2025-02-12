Graduation Ceremony 2024 Held at Kasturba Gandhi College for Women

Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Department of Business Management at Kasturba Gandhi College for Women celebrated the Graduation Ceremony for the Batch of 2022-24 on Wednesday at the college auditorium.

The event was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Chairman Sri Narotham Reddy, Vice Chairman Sri Manjit Reddy, Hon. Secretary Cum Correspondent Sri Mohd. Faheemuddin, Joint Secretary Sri Ramesh, Hon. Treasurer Sri D. Suresh Kumar, Principal Dr. Rajshree R., and Director Prof. Neela Gollapudi.

Prof. Vinod Pavarala, Senior Professor at the University of Hyderabad, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Addressing the graduates, he delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing resilience, adaptability, and leadership. He also highlighted the success stories of women leaders such as Falguni Nayar and Indira Nooyi, motivating students to strive for excellence in their careers.

The graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of the students, celebrating their achievements and preparing them for future endeavors.

