Grand Celebration of Agrasen Maharaj’s 5148th Birth Anniversary in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Agarwal Samaj of Telangana celebrated the 5148th birth anniversary of Agrasen Maharaj with grandeur and festive spirit, honoring his legacy of service and empowerment. The event featured a series of cultural programs organized by the Agarwal Samaj, attracting esteemed guests and community members alike.

The Chief Guest, Shri Dr. Jitender (IPS), Director General of Police for the Telangana Government, along with dignitaries including Shri Sandeep Sultania (IAS), Principal Secretary to the Finance Department, and Smt. Shikha Goel (IPS), DGP CID and Women Safety Wing, graced the occasion. Other notable attendees included Anjani Kumar Agarwal, Purshotam Agarwal, Mr. Naveen Kumar Agarwal, and Ms. Kanchan Agarwal, among many others.

The celebration included vibrant cultural performances, such as a Ganesh Vandana by the Miyapur Mahila Shakha, Rasleela by the Varsha Team, and Rakt Beej by the Kukatpally Shakha. In recognition of their contributions, Shri Jitender and Shri Sham Sunder Gupta were honored with the title of Agra Ratan, while Shri Anurudh Gupta received the Agra Udyog Ratan award.

In his address, Chief Guest Dr. Jitender praised the Agarwal Samaj for its significant role in the development of Telangana, highlighting their commitment to various social services, including medical programs, women empowerment initiatives, and blood donation camps. “The teachings and values of the community are very impressive,” he stated, expressing enthusiasm for the active participation of community members in these initiatives.

Mr. Manish Agarwal, President of the Agarwal Samaj, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the attendees for their unwavering support in implementing community initiatives over the past year. He highlighted the community’s efforts since its establishment in 1998, including the Ekal Nari Initiative, Dhan Patr Scheme, Kanyadaan Scheme, and various water conservation projects. He encouraged members of the Agarwal community to incorporate “Agarwal” in their names to promote their identity and support the community further.

The event also showcased the remarkable activity of the Shakas (branches), emphasizing the youth’s role in driving growth through positive thinking and unity. Future announcements included the establishment of new Shakas in Bhagyanagar and Malkajgiri, and the ongoing development of the Hitech City Shaka. The Ekal Nari initiative is expected to expand its reach, increasing participation from 7,200 to 10,000 women annually.

In conclusion, the event expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organizing team, especially the Chief Convenor and other convenors, whose dedication contributed to the success of the Jayanti Mahotsav. Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti remains an important Hindu festival, celebrating the legacy of Maharaja Agrasen, a legendary king and a revered figure in the Agarwal community.