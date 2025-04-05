Grand Celebrations Await as Sri Rama Navami to Be Celebrated Nationwide Tomorrow

Sri Rama Navami, celebrated on Chaitra Shuddha Navami, marks the birth of Lord Rama, an embodiment of dharma and virtue. As per tradition, devotees also commemorate the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on the same day with grandeur and devotion.

Ayodhya Gears Up for a Spectacular Celestial Phenomenon

In a spiritual and visual treat, the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is set to witness a rare celestial event on the occasion of Rama Navami (Sunday). At 12 PM sharp, the sun’s rays are expected to fall directly on the forehead of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol, creating a stunning visual that devotees liken to Surya Bhagavan performing tilak to Balarama.

Temple Architecture Designed for Solar Alignment

This divine spectacle is no coincidence. The temple’s architecture was scientifically designed so that on Sri Rama Navami each year, sunlight enters the sanctum and touches the deity’s forehead. The alignment was achieved using kumbha-shaped and conical structures from the third floor of the temple tower (shikhara) down to the sanctum sanctorum.

Historic Moment Repeats After Last Year’s First-Time Event

This rare solar alignment first occurred during last year’s Rama Navami, and this year, the tradition continues, drawing attention across the nation. The spectacle has become a symbol of spiritual connection between nature and divinity.

Devotees Flock to Ayodhya for the Holy Celebration

With the divine tilak event set to unfold tomorrow, devotees from across the country are arriving in large numbers to Ayodhya. Anticipation is high, and arrangements have been made for smooth viewing and participation in the spiritual festivities