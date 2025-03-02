Grand Closing Ceremony & Prize Distribution of Verve-25: XI National Level Inter-Engineering College Sports Meet for Women 2025

Hyderabad: The XI National Level Inter-Engineering College Sports Meet for Women – Verve-25 concluded with a grand closing ceremony and prize distribution at G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) for Women, Shaikpet, Hyderabad. The tournament, held from February 28 to March 2, 2025, witnessed intense competition across various sports, showcasing the talent and determination of women athletes from engineering colleges across the country.

Final Match Results:

🏓 Table Tennis

Winners: Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology (KMIT) 🏆

Runners-up: GNITS-A

Third Place: GNITS-B

🏸 Badminton

Winners: GNITS-A 🏆

Runners-up: GNITS-B

Third Place: GNITS-C

🏐 Volleyball

Winners: GNITS-A 🏆

Runners-up: VNRVJIET

Third Place: Anurag University

🏀 Basketball

Winners: GNITS-A 🏆

Runners-up: BVRIT Narsapur

Third Place: BVRIT Hyderabad

🤾‍♀️ Throwball

Winners: GNITS-A 🏆

Runners-up: GNITS-B

Third Place: BVRIT Hyderabad

🏃‍♀️ Kho Kho

Winners: GNITS-A 🏆

Runners-up: Seshadri Rao Gudlavalleru Engineering College (GEC)

Third Place: KIU AP

Honoring the Champions

The Chief Guest, Mrs. Nikhat Banu, an International Table Tennis player and Assistant Manager at RBI, presented trophies to the winners. The Guest of Honor, Mrs. M. Akhila, a renowned Volleyball player, Delivery Manager at Deloitte, and a proud GNITS alumna, also congratulated the participants.

The event was graced by Sri G. Raghava Reddy – Chairman, Mrs. G. Srividya Reddy – Vice Chairperson, Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy – Principal, and Dr. Aparna Palle – Dean of Student Affairs, who extended their heartfelt congratulations to all the participants and winners.

A special acknowledgment was given to Dr. M.V.L. Surya Kumari, the Convener of Verve-25, for her exceptional planning and dedication in ensuring the flawless execution of this prestigious sports meet.

The closing ceremony marked a grand celebration of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence, reinforcing the significance of women’s participation in sports at the national level.