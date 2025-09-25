Grand Opening of Miraj Cinemas at Anand Mall & Movies, Narsingi

Hyderabad:The vibrant community of Narsingi witnessed a new milestone today with the grand inauguration of Miraj Cinemas at Anand Mall & Movies, marking yet another step in redefining entertainment in Hyderabad. The event was graced by prominent personalities including Dr. J. Rameswar Rao, Chairman – My Home Group, Sri Dil Raju, Indian Film Producer and Distributor, Sri R. Narayanamurthi, Actor, Film Director & Producer, Dr. Anand Rao, MD – Raghuram Group, and Bhuvaneshwar – Miraj Cinemas MD.

With 4 state-of-the-art Dolby Digital screens, 801 seating capacity plus additional soft seating, Miraj Cinemas promises a world-class movie-watching experience. Anand Mall & Movies, spread over 2,00,000+ sq. ft., houses D-Mart across the ground, first, and second floors, banquet halls and guest rooms on the third floor, Minerva Coffee Shop on the fourth floor, and now Miraj Cinemas on the fifth and sixth floors. The facility is supported by 4 basement parking levels (B1, B2, B3, B4) with ample space for two-wheelers and cars.

Strategically located near Om Convention Centre and just 1 km away from the ORR, the mall and multiplex are set to become a hub of convenience and entertainment for residents of Narsingi and surrounding areas.

Quotes from the Guests

Dr. J. Rameswar Rao, Chairman – My Home Group, expressed:

“Narsingi is growing into a modern lifestyle hub, and Anand Mall & Movies with Miraj Cinemas will be a landmark for the community. This is more than just a cinema—it is about creating experiences and adding value to this vibrant neighborhood.”

Sri Dil Raju, Producer & Distributor, said:

“Cinema is the heartbeat of Hyderabad, and it is always special to see premium theaters open closer to where people live. Miraj Cinemas here at Narsingi will allow families to enjoy quality entertainment without having to travel far.”

Sri R. Narayanamurthi, Actor, Director & Producer, shared:

“Entertainment is not just about films, but about shared joy. This multiplex is designed to deliver that joy with world-class technology and comfort. I am confident it will be loved by the people of Narsingi.”

Dr. Anand Rao, MD – Raghuram Group, highlighted:

“We envisioned Anand Mall & Movies as a space where shopping, leisure, and entertainment come together. With Miraj Cinemas now operational, this vision is complete, and we are proud to present this modern facility to the community.”

About Miraj Cinemas at Anand Mall & Movies

4 Screens | Dolby Digital

801 Seating + Soft Seating

Total Mall Area: 2,00,000+ sq. ft.

Parking: 4 basement levels (B1, B2, B3, B4) for cars and two-wheelers

Facilities: D-Mart, Banquet Halls & Rooms, Minerva Coffee Shop, Multiplex