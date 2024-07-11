Grand Opening of Multipurpose International Silver Spur Sports Arena at HPRC on July 13

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) is excited to announce the grand opening of the state-of-the-art Silver Spur Athletic Arena on Saturday, July 13.

As a prelude to the main event, the club unveiled a new jersey during a media conference on Thursday.

The jersey launch was attended by club Vice-President Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh, President Chaitania R Kumar, and Secretary (Admin) Ahmed Shaikh Reaz, along with the in-charge for the Spur Sports Arena, at HPRC’s premises in Aziz Nagar, Moinabad mandal.

With immense pride, we announce that Hyderabad will soon boast a world-class multipurpose sports facility. The Silver Spur Athletic Arena will officially open its doors at 5 PM on Saturday, July 13.

This facility promises to be an ideal platform for professional, amateur, and budding athletes specializing in various sports disciplines, including badminton, squash, swimming, tennis, basketball, and futsal, along with a fully equipped gym for workouts.

The all-inclusive complex offers facilities that meet international standards:

Indoor Badminton Courts : Equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and flooring systems, providing an ideal playing surface.

: Equipped with state-of-the-art lighting and flooring systems, providing an ideal playing surface. Indoor Squash Courts : Featuring professional-grade equipment and non-marking surfaces for an exceptional squash experience.

: Featuring professional-grade equipment and non-marking surfaces for an exceptional squash experience. Half-Olympic Six-Lane Swimming Pool : Includes cutting-edge water filtration systems, perfect for both recreational and competitive training.

: Includes cutting-edge water filtration systems, perfect for both recreational and competitive training. Fully-Equipped Gym : Offers a range of contemporary training equipment and free weights, providing fitness programs to suit all fitness levels.

: Offers a range of contemporary training equipment and free weights, providing fitness programs to suit all fitness levels. Tennis Courts : Built to international 60/120 feet standards, with nine-layer synthetic outdoor courts and floodlights for 24×7 practice.

: Built to international 60/120 feet standards, with nine-layer synthetic outdoor courts and floodlights for 24×7 practice. Basketball Court : A spacious, well-lit court perfect for recreational and competitive play.

: A spacious, well-lit court perfect for recreational and competitive play. Futsal: A specially designed space for futsal, featuring a top-notch playing field and floodlights for evening matches.

The management of HPRC is delighted to unveil this state-of-the-art Silver Spur Athletic Arena in its sprawling premises at Aziz Nagar. This facility will cater to the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts, providing a world-class environment for training and recreation.