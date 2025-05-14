Grand Welcome for Miss World Contestants in Warangal

Warangal, Telangana: The contestants of the prestigious Miss World pageant were recently given an extraordinary welcome as they arrived in Warangal city. A total of 57 international beauties made their way from Hyderabad to Warangal, where they were greeted with traditional cultural performances including Bathukamma and other folk arts.

Cultural and Heritage Tour in Warangal

The contestants, who are participating in the Miss World competition, were divided into two groups for a tour of Warangal’s renowned heritage sites. One group will visit the iconic Thousand Pillars Temple and the historic Warangal Fort, both of which are significant symbols of the Kakatiya dynasty’s architectural brilliance.

Meanwhile, the second group of 35 contestants will head to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Ramappa Temple in Palampet, Mulugu district. The temple is celebrated for its intricate carvings and ancient history. To add to the allure of their visit, a special Perini Dance performance and a lighting show will be organized at Ramappa Temple.

Educational Insights by Experts

The historical and architectural significance of the Ramappa Temple will also be shared with the contestants by retired professor K. Panduranga Rao from NIT Warangal, who will provide valuable insights into the temple’s art and history.

Tight Security Arrangements for the Event

To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event, the Warangal Police Commissioner, Sanraight Singh, has implemented robust security measures. The event’s coordination is being managed by Hanmakonda Collector Praveenya, Warangal Collector Satya Sharada, and Panchayati Raj Minister Seethakka, ensuring a seamless experience for the contestants and the audience.

Minister Seethakka’s Statement

Minister Seethakka remarked that this tour is an important opportunity to showcase the rich cultural heritage and historical grandeur of Telangana to the world. She emphasized the significance of the visit in highlighting the state’s cultural legacy.

This grand tour is set to be a unique and memorable experience for the contestants as they immerse themselves in the traditions and heritage of Warangal, a city with deep historical roots and vibrant cultural heritage.